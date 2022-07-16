DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,883,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 763,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,127 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 653.1% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 408,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 354,569 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 327.5% in the 1st quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 326,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DALS stock remained flat at $9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

