DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $123.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.51. Qualys has a 1 year low of $97.01 and a 1 year high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,594,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $401,186.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,594,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,538 shares of company stock worth $9,915,317. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.