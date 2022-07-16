CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 202,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEK. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 90,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,100. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.32. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

