Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 915.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

About Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

