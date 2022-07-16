Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 915.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.