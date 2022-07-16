CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $19.70.
