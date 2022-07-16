CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Up 215.6% in June

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 215.6% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CUBXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

OTCMKTS CUBXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

