CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Up 215.5% in June

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,200 shares, a growth of 215.5% from the June 15th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 916,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,075,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 916,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,075,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,416.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,847 shares of company stock worth $824,066 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,511. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $371.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3733 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Raymond James started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

