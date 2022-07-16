Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $5.97. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 38.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

