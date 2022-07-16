Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 11,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 494,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $998.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

See Also

