Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Creek Road Miners Price Performance

Creek Road Miners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,787. Creek Road Miners has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

