Credits Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $23,666.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

