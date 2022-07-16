Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1695 per share on Monday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

NASDAQ USOI opened at $4.76 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 740,718 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

