Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTDW) Shares Up 24.7%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTDW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 24.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 5,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 16,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Creatd Trading Up 24.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26.
