Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 880 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

