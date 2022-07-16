Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,140 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in General Mills by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

General Mills stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

