Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,417 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.17 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

