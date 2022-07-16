Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

