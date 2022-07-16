Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

