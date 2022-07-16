Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after buying an additional 155,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,285,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

