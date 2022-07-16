Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,579 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,680 shares of company stock worth $1,587,506. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.97.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

