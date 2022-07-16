Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,559 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,559 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Busey worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 553,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 42,244 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Busey Stock Up 3.8 %

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.89. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.