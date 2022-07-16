Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

