Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,309 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IJS opened at $89.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

