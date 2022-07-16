Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.45

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 260919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CJR.B shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.61.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.57. The firm has a market cap of C$723.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.