Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,428,900 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 3,293,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.4 days.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CJREF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 2,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,252. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $533.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Corus Entertainment

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

