Corra.Finance Price Down 17% Over Last Week (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $509,914.74 and approximately $213.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00050436 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022827 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001916 BTC.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
