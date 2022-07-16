Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

