CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 1,935 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $291.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.