CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $125.18 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

