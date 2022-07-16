CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $15.98 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after buying an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.