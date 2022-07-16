CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

