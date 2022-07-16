CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $48.27 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

