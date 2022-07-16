CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

