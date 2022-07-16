CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 25,691 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

