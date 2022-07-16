CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 172,395 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 229.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,395 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 155,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

