CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.