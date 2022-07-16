Cook Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.36 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00052441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

