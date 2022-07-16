Cook Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.36 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Cook Protocol Coin Profile
Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.
Cook Protocol Coin Trading
