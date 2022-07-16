Convergence (CONV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million

Convergence (CONV) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $1.77 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convergence has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Buying and Selling Convergence

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

