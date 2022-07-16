Contrasting Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viad and Generation Hemp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Viad alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $507.34 million 1.06 -$92.65 million ($4.48) -5.86 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 80.61 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Viad has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.9% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -11.97% -74.77% -6.81% Generation Hemp -1,654.58% N/A -163.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viad and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.49%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Viad beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Generation Hemp

(Get Rating)

Generation Hemp, Inc. provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.