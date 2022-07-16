Contrasting NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) & POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NuCana and POINT Biopharma Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana 0 1 1 0 2.50 POINT Biopharma Global 1 0 5 0 2.67

NuCana presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 476.92%. POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.08%. Given NuCana’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NuCana is more favorable than POINT Biopharma Global.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana N/A N/A -$55.74 million ($1.01) -1.29 POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A -$45.90 million ($0.68) -11.49

This table compares NuCana and POINT Biopharma Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

POINT Biopharma Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuCana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NuCana has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NuCana and POINT Biopharma Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana N/A -54.35% -46.97% POINT Biopharma Global N/A -21.54% -20.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

POINT Biopharma Global beats NuCana on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, a ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced colorectal cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological tumors. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd. for the design, synthesis, characterization, and evaluation of ProTides; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of non-metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer, which is under preclinical studies; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-a targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types that is under preclinical studies. In addition, it has product candidates being developed on CanSEEK technology sub-licensed from both Bach Biosciences LLC and Avacta Life Sciences Limited. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

