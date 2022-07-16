Contrasting IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveVox and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $119.23 million 1.23 -$103.19 million ($1.47) -1.01 IBEX $443.66 million 0.75 $2.85 million $1.17 15.42

Profitability

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LiveVox and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -90.78% -86.50% -50.63% IBEX 4.62% 24.20% 7.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LiveVox and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67 IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00

LiveVox currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 358.61%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.18%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than IBEX.

Volatility and Risk

LiveVox has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IBEX beats LiveVox on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About IBEX

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of October 1, 2021, the company operated 33 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

