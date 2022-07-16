Contrasting Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clearside Biomedical and Ono Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 434.07%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Ono Pharmaceutical.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical $29.58 million 3.68 $380,000.00 ($0.01) -181.00 Ono Pharmaceutical $3.22 billion 4.43 $716.61 million $1.44 19.28

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Ono Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Clearside Biomedical. Clearside Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ono Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Clearside Biomedical has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Ono Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical 0.28% 0.31% 0.25% Ono Pharmaceutical 22.38% 12.07% 10.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Clearside Biomedical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; and CLS-301, an integrin inhibitor suspension for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and macular degeneration. The company has a collaboration with Bausch Health, Arctic Vision, REGENXBIO, Inc., and Aura Biosciences. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors. The company also provides GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; FORXIGA tablets for the treatment of diabetes; ONOACT injections for tachyarrhythmia; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; CORALAN for treatment of chronic heart failure; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONGENTYS tablets for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; STAYBLA tablets for overactive bladder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and JOYCLU intra-articular injection for the improvement of joint function, as well as RECALBON tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, it is developing products for esophageal, urothelial carcinoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma, ovarian, bladder, prostate, hepatocellular carcinoma, pancreatic, biliary tract, virus positive/negative solid carcinoma, gastric, esophageal, urothelial, hepatocellular, thyroid, colorectal, melanoma, acute myeloid leukemia, non-small cell lung cancer, primary central nervous system lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndrome, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, tachyarrhythmia, pemphigus, generalized scleroderma, enthesopathy, diabetic polyneuropathy, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, narcolepsy, and thrombosis. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

