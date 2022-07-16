ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Price Performance

CFRX opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.55. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.