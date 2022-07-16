ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.02). 225,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 775,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.56) target price on shares of ContourGlobal in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ContourGlobal Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,540.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.26.

ContourGlobal Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ContourGlobal

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 4.01 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.39. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

In other ContourGlobal news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 133,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($2.96), for a total value of £332,258.13 ($395,169.04).

ContourGlobal Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

Featured Stories

