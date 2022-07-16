Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.19

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 416304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($83.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

