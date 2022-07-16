Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.54 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

