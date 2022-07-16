Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.39

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.39 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.27). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 85,371 shares traded.

Condor Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £36.86 million and a PE ratio of -13.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.35.

About Condor Gold

(Get Rating)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.