Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 5,217,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,699. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,208,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 139,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

