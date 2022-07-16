CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Price Target Cut to €46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($59.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

