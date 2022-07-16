Comparing Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) & Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ)

Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% Chesapeake Energy -2.03% 27.28% 12.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halcon Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $5.81 billion 1.82 $6.33 billion ($3.18) -26.16

Analyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Halcon Resources and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 0 12 0 3.00

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Halcon Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

